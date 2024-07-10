Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00005426 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $89.44 million and $3.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.02 or 0.99982010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.18571394 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $3,373,118.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.