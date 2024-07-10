Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $70.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.47.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,118.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 143,532 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.