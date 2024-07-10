Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789,554 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $197,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $4,595,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 840.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $340,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

