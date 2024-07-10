Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 22.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $178.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

