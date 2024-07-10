Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

WBS opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 54.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

