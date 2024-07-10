Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $19.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.8 %
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
