Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.74.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,208,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,492,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,319,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,297,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

