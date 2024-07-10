Wendy’s’ (WEN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.74.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

