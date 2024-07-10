Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $8,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.