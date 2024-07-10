Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.90

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after acquiring an additional 622,108 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

