Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $172.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.15.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $25,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

