Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $81,507,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,491,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,806 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,237,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

