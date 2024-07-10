WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Declares Dividend of GBX 11

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,181 ($15.13) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,569 ($20.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,363.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,220.80.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,110 ($14.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,796.21). Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($18.82) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.49) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

