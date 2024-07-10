Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 11.3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 272,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,009,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
