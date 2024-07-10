Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 540 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 385.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

