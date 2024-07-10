Whittier Trust Co. Buys 836 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 144.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,690,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

