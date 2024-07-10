Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

