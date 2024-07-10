Whittier Trust Co. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,494,233 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,641. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

