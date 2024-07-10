Whittier Trust Co. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
