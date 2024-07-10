Whittier Trust Co. Has $44,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

