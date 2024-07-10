Whittier Trust Co. Has $59,000 Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

