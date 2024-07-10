Whittier Trust Co. Has $75,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1,723.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SPYD opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- One of the Top Food Stocks to Own: Delivering Outstanding Growth
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.