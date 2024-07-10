Whittier Trust Co. Has $75,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1,723.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPYD opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.