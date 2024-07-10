Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,250,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Axonics by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,976,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 704,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

