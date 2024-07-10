Whittier Trust Co. Invests $1.51 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Everest Group stock opened at $372.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.32. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.