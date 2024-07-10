Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 43 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,032 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.0 %

VRSK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,922. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $275.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,591 shares of company stock worth $863,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

