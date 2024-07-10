Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

