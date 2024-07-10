Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,566,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373,321 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 696,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 126,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after buying an additional 110,790 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 48,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,213 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.23. 153,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

