Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 6,684 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,395,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,637,000 after acquiring an additional 195,980 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,526,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,530,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 365,371 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.