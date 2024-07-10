Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after purchasing an additional 628,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 163,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.