Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 566.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of CGXU traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

