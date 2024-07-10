Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 105.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 226,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,933. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.