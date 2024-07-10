Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,579. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

