Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.34. 22,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

