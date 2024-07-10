Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $757,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 292.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 32,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,259. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

