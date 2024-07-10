Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.95. 38,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,719. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

