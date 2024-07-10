Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $972,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.05.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

