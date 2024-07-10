Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after buying an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,717,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 198,670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.82. 132,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.