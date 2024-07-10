Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $43,000 in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNGD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 485,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

