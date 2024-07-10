Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 24,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,633. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

