Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WSO stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $477.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $493.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.51.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

