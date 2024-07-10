Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after acquiring an additional 325,187 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.90. 38,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.51. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

