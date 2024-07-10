Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

DD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,671. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

