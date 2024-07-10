Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.70. 51,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

