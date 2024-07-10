Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.