Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,193. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

