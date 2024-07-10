Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,202 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 596,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,327,000 after buying an additional 404,236 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 190,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,195,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,815,000 after purchasing an additional 537,457 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. 67,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

