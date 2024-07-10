Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,471 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 170,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.