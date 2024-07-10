Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,674 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 44.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Unilever by 24.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 262,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Unilever by 9.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,206. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

