Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 343,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. 852,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,963,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

