Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 50,520 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,520 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,380,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,424,000 after purchasing an additional 139,367 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.16. 230,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,271. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,322 shares of company stock valued at $62,714,456. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

